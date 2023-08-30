Super Blue Moon promises scientific spectacle
OWLS HEAD — An area organization is planning a “Super Full Moon Event” for tonight at the Owls Head Mountain View Community Center, starting at 7 p.m., as part of its push to draw visitors for next year’s total solar eclipse. The northern Adirondacks will be directly in the path of the April 8, 2024, eclipse and locals hope it will draw spectators from around the area and beyond.
The moon will become visible at roughly 8:15 p.m., and organizers said the event will include a display of Super Blue Moon “facts and fun,” as well as kids activities and refreshments. Telescopes and binoculars will be available to spectators of the rare event.
According to space.com, the next Super Blue Moon will not happen again until 2037, while the next super moon will be the full corn moon on Sept. 29, the fourth and last super moon of 2023. The next super moon will be on Sept. 18, 2024, followed by another on Oct. 17.
A Super Blue Moon is unique due to the confluence of factors that will make it appear larger and brighter than a typical full moon, according to space.com. In another rarity, the full moon is the second this month.
According to NASA, the exact moment of the full moon is defined as the moment at which it is exactly opposite the sun. For the Super Blue Moon, this 180-degree separation from the sun happened at around 3:36 a.m. this morning, when it was at its biggest and brightest, but organizers still expect an impressive display tonight.
According to NASA, blue super moons occur about once per decade. Because the moon’s orbit around the Earth is elliptical rather than being perfectly circular, at times the moon is at apogee, or farther away, and other times at perigee, or closer.
The distance between Earth and the moon at perigee increases by around 14% compared to its distance at apogee, changing from around 253,000 miles away to around 220,000 miles away, according to space.com.
The Owls Head Mountain View community center is at 1977 County Route 27, and while finalization of the purchase of the former church that houses the center is not complete, Owls Head Mountain View Community Connection Inc. President Susan Day Fuller said the building’s formal designation as the community center is imminent.
Work to raise funds for the building purchase began in July 2022 and has progressed speedily since, Fuller said.
“We are very close to finalizing the amount we need for the purchase price,” Fuller explained.
“We have such wide open spaces here,” Fuller said Wednesday. “One of our core values in this town is the gifts of nature, and this is something that is akin with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.