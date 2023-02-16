BRANTINGHAM — Organizers are looking for a “Marvel-ous” time as the Brantingham Snomads snowmobile club hosts Winterfest 2023 Superheros of Brantingham.
“This a tradition of the Snowmobile Club and community of Brantingham that the public is invited to share,” said Douglas Dietrich on behalf of the Brantingham Snowmobile Club Inc. “The traditional parade is small, but full of laughs and a time to view local businesses, as well as adults and children will enjoy seeing the grooming equipment of Brantingham Snowmobile Club Inc. This year you are apt to see Super Heroes roaming around and in the parade. Bring the whole family to enjoy— even dress as a Super Hero — and join us after the parade for free food. Local businesses will have food and activities throughout the weekend.”
Activities for Presidents Day weekend kick off today with music by Shaggy at Coach Light Inn, 5555 Partridgeville Road.
Saturday’s activities include a parade at 11 a.m. with line up at the Snomads Groomer Barn, 7761 Brantingham Road, at 10:30 a.m. There will be an open house at the barn following the parade. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and if possible drop it off early.
There will be a volleyball tourney at noon at Brantingham Inn, 7796 Brantingham Road, where $2 hot dogs will be available for purchase throughout the day. The Coachlight will have Bloody Mary specials in the afternoon and Due North will provide music. Doc Yukon will perform from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Pine Tree Inn, 7796 Brantingham Road.
Festivities continue Sunday with $2 hot dogs again at Brantingham Inn and a chicken barbecue by the 3G Fire Department.
Bloody Mary specials will be featured at the Coach Light with music by Matt Grainger. In the afternoon there will be a Twisted Tea Ski Raffle to benefit the snowmobile club fuel fund. At Pine Tree Inn there will be a cornhole tournament starting at 1 p.m. and bed races at 2 p.m. and Tiger & Dave will perform 3 to 7 p.m.
Throughout the weekend, Kovach Repair will donate 20 cents for each gallon of fuel to the snowmobile club.
The snowmobile club is holding its annual raffle with a 2023 Ski-Doo MXZ Blizzard 600R-ETEC supplied by Smith Marine of Old Forge as the grand prize, along with more than 30 other prizes including hotel stays, merchandise, gift certificates and rounds of golf. $10 tickets may be purchased at Brantingham businesses, Stillwater and Smith Marine. The drawing will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Brantingham Groomer Barn.
