MOIRA — Sweet Memories, a candy shop at 14 High St., is expanding its product choices beyond candy as it nears its first anniversary in business.
Alongside hard-to-find import candies, the shop owners create their own unique items such as glass etching and custom print shirts.
The winter hours for Sweet Memories are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Sunday, though owner Jason Noon said the shop can be opened for anyone who asks ahead of arrival.
For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page, A Touch of Glass/Sweet Memories Candy Shop.
