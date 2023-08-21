Synthetic Species is a temporary installation at Garner Park in Potsdam, designed to be interactive while addressing plastic pollution and its impact on biodiversity. The sculptures were created by North Country Children’s Museum staff artist Liza Labarge Paige.
