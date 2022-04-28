SYRACUSE — South Korea’s Doodle POP plans four performances at Syracuse Stage on May 4 and 5.
Appropriate for ages 3 and over, Doodle POP is a touching and playful non-verbal show that uses music and sound effects performed live along with interactive screen projections and live whiteboard drawings to create an imaginative world.
Two engaging characters, Woogie and Boogie, start to doodle and introduce a tiny turtle who must finds its way back to the sea. So begins an interactive adventure that will spark the imaginations of young audiences.
Show times are 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 4 and 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on May 5. Tickets may be purchased at www.syracusestage.org or at the box office, (315-443-3275). Syracuse Stage is at 820 E Genesee St.
Syracuse Stage’s Director of Community Engagement and Education Joann Yarrow and Associate Director of Education Kate Laissle saw “Doodle POP” as part of the International Performing Arts for Youth Festival in Philadelphia and immediately wanted to bring it to Syracuse.
“Doodle Pop is so much fun for all,” Ms. Yarrow said in a news release.
Based in Seoul, Doodle Pop’s BRUSH Theatre performs worldwide and has garnered awards at international festivals such as the Edinburgh Fringe. The company is dedicated to creating quality theater for young audiences in order to inspire children to enrich their daily lives with art. This is the company’s first appearance in Central New York.
“We’ve wanted to expand our family programming, and this fun show launches what we hope is more unique programming for kids and for kids at heart,” Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Robert M. Hupp said.
