Take a trip to the national parks with this four-legged tour guide

From sea to shining sea, the U.S. is a nation of geographic wonder. The United States National Park Service is dedicated to protecting and preserving over 84 million acres of wild landscapes and the creatures that inhabit them.
Fun fact: Sequoia National Park is home to the largest living tree on the planet. This tree is named “General Sherman” and is believed to be around 2,000 years old. Think of all the things that have been here long before us and will likely be there after we are gone, thanks to government protection.
Exploring our nation’s National Parks has always been a dream of mine; also, I have a pretty cute dog who would love to roam the unspoiled wilderness by my side. That’s why I found “K-So Visits the National Parks” by Laura Taylor (Pine Coast Publishing) and her pooch so inspiring. It was such a relatable joy to read!
Laura Taylor is living the dream: traveling far and wide to witness the magic of nature, all with her four-legged buddy along for the ride. In doing so, K-So becomes our tour guide to all the wonders this nation has to offer.
K-So visits a variety of geographic and historic areas: the towering trees in the Redwoods, magnificent volcanos in Hawaii, the breathtaking sparkle of the stars in the night sky in Joshua Tree, and Old Faithful in Yellowstone Park, to name a few. He also meets other animals along his trek, some with four legs just like him, a few with wings or paws with claws, and even one with flippers!
“K-So Visits the National Parks” is a fun and educational read. Taylor’s writing flows lyrically with catchy rhymes, telling the story of the many attractions of the National Parks in memorable ways. Going hand in hand with the whimsical words are the imaginative illustrations by Catarina Neto. The vibrant colors and creative perspectives of iconic landmarks truly bring K-So’s adventure to life on the page.
This book is the perfect pick for the kid who dreams of traveling the world and families who love camping, the outdoors and going on adventures. Even if your child isn’t an explorer, who doesn’t love a story about an adorable pup? “K-So Visits the National Parks” is a crowd-pleaser that parents and kids will enjoy reading over and over.
K-So inspires us to reach out of our comfort zone, explore the unknown, and fall in love with the great outdoors. Whether you travel to National Parks regularly or stay closer to home, your kids can take an armchair (or bedside) tour of many of these sights in “K-So Visits the National Parks.”
