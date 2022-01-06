The Technology Alliance of Central New York has two online science programs this month; one specifically designed for middle school students and the second aimed at an adult audience.
n At 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, the Junior Cafe Scientifique program “The Pathway to Medicine: An Interactive Experience With a Diverse Panel of Doctors from SUNY Upstate” will be presented.
This is a free online presentation requiring registration. Confirmation and a reminder will be emailed to participants after registration.
The talk will explore what it takes to have a career in medicine and explore specialties, and details on physicians’ individualized journeys. The panel coordinated by Dr. Michael Costanza, chief of vascular surgery at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
Preregistration is free but required at wdt.me/pathway.
n For adults, the Sweet Science Series program “Restoration and Flood Control in the Upper Ley Creek Watershed” will be presented at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.
This is a free online presentation requiring registration. Confirmation and a reminder will be emailed to participants after registration.
The speaker will be Edward M. Michalenco, Ph.D, president of the Onondaga Environmental Institute and Dewitt town supervisor.
Talk overview: The Onondaga Environmental Institute and the Town of DeWitt have collaborated on development of a Ley Creek restoration plan and began implementing a few projects to provide flood control, improve water quality and stream habitat. The restoration of stream habitat will be performed via the establishment of riparian wetlands and substrate enhancements, thereby improving spawning and nursery grounds for Onondaga Lake fisheries, in particular walleye and northern pike.
Preregistration is free but required at wdt.me/restoration
