MASSENA — It’s free fishing day for kids on Saturday.
The Massena Recreation Department is hosting its 24th annual Ted Kot Kids Free Fishing Day at the Wilson Hill causeway.
About 50 youths have already signed up for the event, and more will be on hand to fish on Saturday. Pre-register by calling 315-769-3161 or by leaving a message on the Massena Recreation Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MassenaRecreationCommision. Registration will also be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with fishing from 9 a.m. to noon.
There’s a benefit to pre-registration — a goody bag with bobbers, worms and other fishing-related items, as well as raffle prizes. Young anglers will also receive a free hot dog and drink on Saturday.
Fishing will be from the shoreline only, and participants are asked to bring their own fishing pole, bait, chair and bucket.
The event is open to ages 15 and under, and is scheduled to be held rain or shine.
The free fishing day is named in honor of Ted Kot, a charter member of the Massena Joint Recreation Commission who served on the board for 32 years. Mr. Kot, who died on Sept. 22, 2015, had suggested starting a youth fishing day during his time on the board.
For more information, contact the Recreation Department at 315-769-3161 or visit their Facebook page.
