I am one of the many kids out there who has been quarantined due to the spread of the coronavirus. I wanted to share my life in quarantine with you all.
While in quarantine at home, I have been given many assignments to keep me occupied and to also keep up with my school work. If I am telling the truth, I actually enjoy working on school work at home, unlike many other teens.
Several of my fellow acquaintances yearn for another school day where they can share their social media frenziness and fool around in class, disrupting kids like myself who are there to learn. I do not miss school, as it is a crazy world for someone like myself who does not live my every minute for the social media world.
With this said, I am here to tell you that you should make the most of your time in quarantine because soon enough it will be over and everything will be back to crazy normal. I have heard from the news that many of you adults out there have lost your jobs for the time being.
This is horrible, but I would like to suggest an awesome opportunity for you all — use this time to become closer to your children. With all that is going on you might not realize it, but some of your children could possibly be in panic mode and unsure of what to do or feel from all of this COVID-19 commotion.
I have experienced this confusion, and I find myself not knowing how to feel — happy that there isn’t school or scared that there is a crisis going on that continues to get worse each day. My feelings are all over the place.
After hearing this, I ask you parents to comfort your children, talk to them and let them express their true feelings about all of this. Spend some quality time with them before the world gets back to normal as we know it. All they want is someone to ask them how they feel, something to distract them and most of all to have a little fun. You will make their day!
Before I hit the road, I wanted to offer some encouragement. In this time of need we all desire a little help to stay calm and relaxed. If you are feeling this way, reach out to someone, anyone, and just talk about how you are feeling or anything for that matter. Don’t be embarrassed or afraid as this will help you feel better; at least it has made me feel better. Lastly here is a quote that I want to share with you:
“Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever.”
Author unknown
I wish you and your families the best during this crisis. Always remember that we are all a part of a team, and teams stick together through the worst of times.
