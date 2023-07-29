ST. REGIS FALLS – Dozens of town residents, along with skateboarders from around the area, gathered Wednesday evening for Skate the Beach, officially opening the small town’s skatepark after a lengthy effort led by a teen who wanted to make a difference in his community.
Ian Tebeau, 14, began raising money for the park roughly two years ago, and found support from area businesses and individuals in building the 800-square-foot space, which organizers say they hope to expand in the future. Original plans called for a 2,400-square-foot concrete slab at the Waverly beach, where the park is located.
After a short address to people attending the event, Tebeau cut the ribbon on the park and skaters of various ages and abilities tested out the park’s features, which include three four-foot quarterpipes, one four-foot quarterpipe, a two-foot spine ramp, and various rails and obstacles to test skaters’ skill and style. Visitors enjoyed free hot dogs and refreshments and entertainment was provided by St. Regis Falls DJ service Word of Mouth.
Tebeau said he was inspired to take on the project after he saw a lack of facilities for skaters across the area. Franklin County has just one skatepark, and the trip to Saranac Lake to visit that facility in prohibitive for many people, especially younger riders. He was just 12 years old at the time.
“For me, it started as longboarding,” Tebeau said. “I started watching it more and I built a couple ramps in my garage.”
He said when he and his friends took their board to the streets, it became clear that a dedicated space was needed.
“We’d go street skating, and we’d get in trouble for that, almost getting hit by cars,” he laughed.
Tebeau said he reached out to various foundations that fund skatepark efforts but eventually realized he could raise the funds for the park himself. He found support from the town board and through raffles, bottle drives, donation requests, and other efforts was able to secure just under $6,000 in roughly two years.
He said the most significant donation was the concrete slab, which was donated by Northeast ICF & Framing Services and poured by Jeremy Gonyea with help from volunteers.
“That alone would have cost more than the ramps,” Tebeau told the Telegram. “That’s what really did it for us. That’s what sealed it. If it wasn’t for Bobby Parks and his crew this would have taken a lot longer.
Tebeau went on to say that the efforts of his grandmother, Jackie Poquette, were a key piece in getting the park built, as she continued fundraising and organizing efforts after Tebeau’s family relocated to North Carolina.
The ramps were purchased from Ramptech, a company that designs ramps and other obstacles that can be easily assembled. Compressed plastic surfacing on the ramps will help them better hold up under the North Country climate, and organizers plan to store the equipment in the winter. Volunteers assembled the obstacles in roughly five hours, Tebeau said.
Dr. Nicole G. Eschler, St. Regis Falls superintendent of schools, said the initiative shown by Tebeau is admirable.
“Congratulations on making our community a brighter place,” she said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Wowed today by these youngsters!”
Dan Klebes, who attended the opening with his son Daniel, said Ian’s efforts are admirable. He added that more community support across the North Country will lead to more parks and resources for area skaters. Interest in skateboarding has ebbed and flowed over the decades, but the inclusion of the sport in the 2020 Olympics has raised awareness to new levels.
“If this is what a 14-year-old can get done, imagine what a community can get done,” Klebes said. “Bigger (municipalities) also in this county, like Malone, could likewise come together as a community and get something like this done.”
Efforts to bring a skatepark to Malone have been ongoing for several years, but the status of these efforts is unclear. A GoFundMe page organized by local skater and skate company owner Carter Beitz had reached $5,505 of its $30,000 goal as of Thursday.
