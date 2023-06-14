The dangers of not catching your Zzz’s

It’s 6:50 a.m. and the alarm goes off. You drowsily tap on your phone to hit stop.
It’s now 7 a.m. and you once more turn it off.
7:10 a.m. Buzzzzz . . .
This pattern repeats itself until it is the absolute latest that you can rise, giving yourself the bare minimum of time to get ready, which certainly doesn’t allow for breakfast or properly prepare for the day. You trudge on to school with no energy, no food, and no sleep. For many high school students, this morning reflects a recognizable routine.
“I’m lucky if I get even 5 hours of sleep,” says Lyme Central senior Antonia Bruno.
More than 70% of high schoolers don’t receive the eight to 10 hours of sleep required, according to the CDC.
As children grow older, they become much more inclined to go to bed later and rise later — almost two hours later than younger children. This biological attribute, paired with early high school start times, sets teens up for failure.
Across New York state, high schools typically begin around 8 a.m. and finish around 3 p.m. However, there has been a recent push to start high schools later. Kyla Wahlstrom, director of the Center for Applied Research and Educational Improvement at the University of Minnesota, published a study where she analyzed the effects of starting high school later and found promising results. When school started at 8:35 a.m., or even later, grades in math, english, science, and social studies went up by five points on average.
Delaying high school start times also increases attendance, reduces teen crashes and lowers depression rates. California has already mandated that high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m., which provides students with more sleep and better mental health. There has been a surge of parents asking New York state to follow suit, however no bills have been passed.
So, how harmful is this pattern? Surely it can’t hurt too much, especially if you can catch up with extra sleep on the weekends, right? WRONG!
According to an article from Stanford Medicine, “Sleep deprivation increases the likelihood teens will suffer myriad negative consequences, including an inability to concentrate, poor grades, drowsy-driving incidents, anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide and even suicide attempts.”
In today’s world, there are already a multitude of factors that negatively contribute to teen mental health and sleep deprivation should not be one of them. Sleep deprivation can also seriously impact physical health because it can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke and obesity.
Some teens may think that even though they don’t receive enough sleep throughout the week they can make up for it with extra sleep during the weekends. Unfortunately, two nights of good sleep will not offset sleep deprivation. Teenagers need a consistent, good sleep schedule. Although teens can focus on changing their habits, such as screen usage and eating patterns, adults can spearhead this issue by shifting school start times.
Lorraine Carammanna is a long-term substitute for high school English at Lyme Central School and for many years prior, she taught middle school English. “I am so used to younger children being filled with energy and running around in the morning. Now that I am teaching high schoolers, they are still sleeping in the first period. I think that high school students would benefit from a later start time,” said Mrs. Carammanna.
During the pandemic, Lyme Central School pushed back start times for middle and high school students until 9:30 a.m. Many students benefited from this schedule because they were well-rested and energized.
So many teenagers struggle with receiving enough sleep. This negatively impacts them in all sectors of life, ranging from school performance to mental and physical health. How do you gauge your sleep?
Natalia is a student at Lyme Central school. She wrote this article while participating in a journalism class mentored by magazine editor Holly Boname.
