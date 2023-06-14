At Lyme Central, there is a new club called P2 or the Positivity Club. P2 is trying to promote positivity and kindness not only in the school but in the community as well.
So far, some members of the club, Rosamond Hunt,10, Ximena Ortiz,11, and Carrie Calhoun,11, have taught the elementary after school (ASP) students about the 24 character strength and life skills.
So far the three have taught the students about humor, self control, creativity, and teamwork and plan to teach the students every Thursday during the after school program.
Another local school, Potsdam High School, has had a very successful P2 club. At Potsdam they do many things through P2 including operating a food market (which happens to be the only student-run food pantry in the north country). The Potsdam P2 club won a $10,000 grant that they used to provide assisted living facilities with kiosks so the residents could get food from the food pantry without having to leave the facilities.
Potsdam also does “Welcome Packets” for incoming freshmen and new students at the school. These packets include a welcome letter, information on clubs and activities and some branded items. They also reach teachers and students not involved in the club by doing staff member and student of the month.
The P2 members vote on who they would like to receive the acknowledgement and they are presented with a $10 gift card. P2 at Potsdam strives to allow students to take charge and make real impacts on their community. Lyme P2 club would love to accomplish that as well.
The history behind P2 is very interesting. According to the P2 website, it was founded by two veterans, Mike Erwin and Jeff Bryan, who both graduated from West Point Academy and then were deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Mr. Ermin and Mr. Bryan were deployed for a combined total of 52 months, during this time when the men were thinking of what their home needed.
The pair came up with “To empower America’s youth to build positive relationships and become their best selves.”, this then became their mission. P2 is now involved in over 830 schools over 20 states. Mr. Ermin and Mr. Bryan wanted to be able to spread P2 throughout schools so it is not only a club, but they have a curriculum as well.
Lyme Central School’s P2 club is also hosted a charity fundraiser volleyball tournament. Students at Lyme signed up to play in this tournament on June 3. Each member of the team pays $10, with 6 members on each team. All proceeds will all go to charity. The winning team of the tournament gets to choose what charity they want all of the money donated to. The P2 club is hoping for a great turn out to help raise money for amazing causes!
If you are interested in joining P2 but are not a student at a school with an active club you can visit the Positivity Project website, https://posproject.org/.
Carrie is a student at Lyme Central school. She wrote this article while participating in a journalism class mentored by magazine editor Holly Boname.
