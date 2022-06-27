CLAYTON — The village got a visit from a Canadian television celebrity on Monday, but it wasn’t a person.
It was Theodore TOO, a tugboat modeled after the namesake of the “Theodore Tugboat” children’s television series. The showed aired on the Canadian Broadcasting Network from 1993 to 2001, and the Theodore TOO has been trawling American and Canadian waterways since 2000.
As a crowd looked on from Frink Park, the tugboat with a distinct face and red cap pulled up to dock on Monday. The boat had traveled downriver from Brockville, Ontario, and is headed to more Canadian ports next week.
Michael J. Folsom, veteran St. Lawrence Seaway ship watcher and a member of Clayton’s 150th anniversary planing board, helped secure Theodore’s visit. As the boat pulled into dock Monday, he said he was happy to see it all come together.
“There’s a great committee of folks here in Clayton that are putting on events to celebrate 150 years, and that this community came together to be a part of that is special for me,” he said. “I really enjoy this community, it’s my second home. And so to be able to coordinate Theodore’s visit and watch the number of people here on the dock today, and see all the smiling faces and all the kids, it’s exciting.”
Theodore will be at the Frink Park dock for the week, leaving early in the morning Saturday. While the boat is docked, the public is invited to visit the park, take photos with the boat and talk with Theodore’s three-person crew.
Visitors will be permitted to board Theo and tour the outer decks, at the discretion of Capt. Noah A. Krantz.
Capt. Krantz, who lives and works on Theo with crew members Andy and Ather, said he’s excited to bring Theo’s message to Clayton this week.
“We want people to think about the Great Lakes ecology, these waterways we’re working, living on,” he said.
Theo and his crew partner with the charity group Swim Drink Fish, which advocates for keeping the Great Lakes and all waterways clean for swimming, fishing and drinking.
The tugboat and crew also help educate children about the marine industry and the importance of water infrastructure in Canada and the U.S.
Theo will leave Clayton Saturday, but the Frink Park dock will quickly be occupied again by another visitor, the Pride of Baltimore II. A tall ship built in the 1980s as a model of a much older ship, the Pride has a mission similar to Theodore’s. The Pride of Baltimore II travels the country educating people about historic maritime life and Maryland, where she was built.
Mr. Folsom said that while people will not be able to board the Pride of Baltimore II during its visit, they will be able to take photos of the ship and learn from her crew.
“It’s an exciting week for Clayton,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.