This fun read encourages children to welcome new experiences

In “The Pajama Party,” author Geeta Pherwani creates a charming story to help children learn a valuable lesson about embracing change rather than being afraid of it.
An old man in a tiny village makes pajamas for little kids and takes great joy in seeing their happy faces when they walk away with a pair. He gives each of the pajamas a fun name. Little does he know that when he goes home at night, the pajamas come to life, dance, play and have a pajama party!
With a shortage of cloth, he creates a tiny pair of pajamas and names it Baby Blue. Baby Blue so loves the nightly parties that he hides during the day so that he is not taken by a child and doesn’t have to leave the shop and all his other pajama friends.
This, of course, has to come to an end. When a little boy named Noah comes looking for a pair, the old man digs out Baby Blue and off they go.
While Baby Blue initially is sad dreaming about his old friends and their pajama parties, one day something happens. All of sudden, Baby Blue, being worn by Noah, “begins to enjoy falling on the bed of lush green grass, jumping over the bench, sliding down the slope, feeling the sand and riding a bicycle for the first time.” Add to that Baby Blue’s first experience getting all clean and shiny in a washing machine.
“A new place is not so scary,” Baby Blue realizes. “In fact, every change calls for a new adventure!”
LEARNING TO BE BRAVE
The book, geared for ages 3 months to 12 years old, works to put a positive spin on the sometimes-difficult and often-frightful concept of change.
Pherwani says, “Maybe we as adults are able to accept changes, but are the kids prepared for a change? How do we get them ready for a new home, a new classroom, or perhaps our future school environment, resulting from the pandemic? Let’s prepare our kids to not fear change, but rather to step out in the world and embrace it!”
“Being a parent is tough, especially in these unprecedented times. It has not been easy for kids to experience this ever-changing environment...This book is a great way to teach your kids how to adapt to change without confusing them.”
“The Pajama Party” is written in a soothing, gentle tone. The author even creates a beautiful character in the old man who makes the pajamas, has a sweet little shop and finds great joy when he can match children with pajamas that they will love. The story is supplemented with marvelous, colorful illustrations.
For parents looking for assistance in helping their children through the uncomfortable process of change, “The Pajama Party” is the perfect answer. While children might not realize it today, the author’s quote from Joyce Meyer provides an important message for all: “Don’t be afraid of change. It is leading you to a new beginning.”
