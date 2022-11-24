CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center has scheduled “The Elves’ Fair,” a new community event that will be added to other festivities in Clayton on Dec. 3.
TIAC’s galleries and classrooms, 314 John St., will be transformed into a festive, family-friendly experience full of artisans and crafters offering handmade jewelry, resin wall art, stained glass, millinery, candles and more.
Complimentary holiday refreshments including a hot cocoa bar, warmed cider and Christmas cookies will also be offered to visitors at the fair, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free gift wrapping for anyone bringing in their packages purchased from Clayton retailers will be offered, plus a holiday craft table for the kids.
For more information, visit TIArtsCenter.org or its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.