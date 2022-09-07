CAPE VINCENT — Young classical pianists from five countries will demonstrate their talents at the 2022 Thousand Islands International Piano Competition for Young People on Friday though Sunday at Maple Grove Estate, 596 W. Broadway.
Sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council, it’s the 19th year the competition has been held since its founding in 2002.
The event is free and audience members are invited to come and go as they please throughout the competition, which begins each day at 9 a.m. and ends in late afternoons. Sunday’s portion ends at noon, followed by an awards ceremony.
“We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the music performed by these amazing young people with the beauty of the St. Lawrence River as the backdrop,” Liz Brennan, president of the Cape Vincent Arts Council, said in a news release.
Fourteen pianists will compete for cash prizes in two divisions: Junior (those still in high school) and senior (high school graduates up to age 26).
In addition to judges’ prizes, audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite performer in each division.
This year’s performers range in age from 8 to 25 and hail from Japan, China, Israel, the U.S. and Canada. All are currently studying in the U.S. or Canada. For the first time in the competition’s history, two siblings (from Canada) are participating, one in each division.
Winners of the competition have gone on to national and international acclaim. Clayton Stephenson, first-place senior winner and audience award winner in the 2018 event, was a finalist in the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Texas, one of the preeminent international music contests.
Artistic director for the competition is award-winning pianist and acclaimed music educator Brian Preston. A leader in the Rochester, N.Y., music community and a concert pianist who has performed around the world, Mr. Preston has been on the music faculty of Nazareth College since 1991.
This year’s judges are Elier Suarez, a private-instruction piano teacher in Rochester; Ireneus Zuk, piano professor at Queens University in Canada; and Steven Heyman, associate professor of piano at Syracuse University.
The Thousand Islands International Piano Competition for Young People was founded in 2002 by the late Dr. William Grant in cooperation with the Cape Vincent Arts Council. Dr. Grant’s legacy of bringing classical music to the Thousand Islands continues with volunteer support by area residents who love music and want to support young pianists. That includes residents who host the pianists during the competition.
