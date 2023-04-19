“I need your help with something. It’s terribly important — an old family secret this family has kept quiet for centuries. And Grandpa and Grandma are getting too old to carry on this Yao family business.”
When Cloe, Meili and Didi finally find out what’s in their grandparents’ old scroll box, they aren’t expecting to stumble upon a whole other world! But it turns out that the Yao family business isn’t just the antique shop they manage in Brooklyn — it’s also the millennia-old tradition of protecting the mystical land of MountainSea. Accessed through an ancient bamboo scroll with the help of a magical ring, MountainSea is home to a whole host of creatures, from the kind-hearted ShengSheng to the majestic Lushu Unicorn.
But there’s a problem; a cruel emperor is expanding his hold on MountainSea, encroaching into these creatures’ lands and enslaving them. It’s time for Grandpa Yao to pass the mantle on to his grandkids — but are they up to the challenge? You’re just going to have to read Kyle Anderson’s “The MountainSea Scrolls & The 9 Tailed Fox” (Worlds Within Books) to know the full story!
In MountainSea, there are the incredible tales of the Royal Ranger Mengrui. Legend says he saved the princess of the White Apes, defeating the evil emperor’s troops astride his war panda Ping Bao. He was a thorn in the side of the jade slavers who served The Court of the Ink Blade. And now, he’s sent his three grandkids to continue the tradition.
Cloe, Meili and Didi are understandably feeling a little out of their own depth when they first head off to MountainSea. After all, those are some mighty shoes to fill! But the three Yao grandkids know that their grandfather believes in their ability to succeed, and his faith in the group gives them the drive to accomplish their goal.
The book comes to life in a way that sucks readers in — much like our protagonists’ enchanted map. Each main character has their own unique personality, aiding the narrative in their own way. Cloe brings her soccer-captain, older sister voice of authority, while Meili has her creative, can-do spirit and Didi has his innovative talent and youthful perspective. Altogether, the three Yao grandkids are a fearsome force ready to take on any evil emperor in their way.
With its imaginative setting, “The MountainSea Scrolls & the 9 Tailed Fox” blends ancient folktales with modern touchstones for today’s readers. Many of the otherworld’s creatures, like the titular nine-tailed fox, originally hail from Chinese mythology — and yet Didi’s mechanical drone is flying amongst them. The juxtaposition helps ground kids in what’s familiar while introducing them to ancient history and legends. Chinese pronunciations and characters are also included within the story, adding a multilingual experience for kids and giving them an opportunity to learn while reading for fun.
This attention to detail elevates this novel into an engaging story that takes readers on an adventure alongside the protagonists. “The MountainSea Scrolls & the 9 Tailed Fox” shows kids that through the value of teamwork and belief in one’s own abilities, they can accomplish things that are simply out of this world.
