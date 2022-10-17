The fifth grade class at Ohio school, taught by Vera Shelton, present a weather display under the leadership of Arlene Funnell, a cadet teacher from the Oswego State College of Education. The display includes a bulletin board and table set-up, including various weather instruments, weather charts, calendars, a temperature graph and other materials. The work was done in connection with a three-week science class study of the weather.
Latest News
- Baseball: Gerrit Cole shines, Yankees top Guardians to force Game 5
- Giants force late turnovers, topple Ravens 24-20
- Allen, Bills beat Chiefs to claim lead in AFC
- EDF moving forward with giant solar project in Canton
- Watertown City Council to talk about north side pool
- High school sports: Immaculate Heart boys soccer team out of Section 3 tournament as of Sunday
- Stocking the St. Lawrence with sturgeon
- College roundup: Ithaca blanks St. Lawrence football
Most Popular
-
Black and red boxelder bugs should be gone in a couple weeks
-
Ogdensburg author pens book ‘Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers’
-
4-year-old dead after accident on Amish farm in Rutland
-
High school roundup: Probst scores 5 goals, adds 2 assists in IHC girls soccer win
-
New Massena restaurant offers American-style homemade comfort food
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- SQUARE BALES
- HONDA GOLDWING 1500 - 1988
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.