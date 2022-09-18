Third-graders from the Lowville Academy and Central School escape the classroom to take advantage of the warm, mid-September weather on Sept. 21, 1978.
The first jungle gym was invented in 1920 and patented by lawyer Sebastian Hinton.
Today, climbing structures for children are common at playgrounds worldwide.
