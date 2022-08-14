Many second-grade students from Black River Elementary School came dressed for the visit to the one-room schoolhouse at the old Champion School in October 1978. The students were learning about life as a student in the past.
Latest News
- Firefighters get enhanced training in Lewis County building ready for demolition
- Dollar General withdraws plan for new store in Clayton
- St. Lawrence County Planning Board approves smoke shop drive-thru with conditions
- New economic development nonprofit will streamline Lewis County services
- Village of Clayton celebrates 150th anniversary
- Local auto racing: Watertown’s Caprara captures first win of season
- Clayton’s riverwalk gets restructured
- Volunteers sought for 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid
Most Popular
-
Semipro football: Red & Black takes down Greenjackets behind Furr, Williams
-
Village of Clayton celebrates 150th anniversary
-
Deputies say Oswego man was killed by 79-year-old neighbor
-
Volunteers sought for 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid
-
Curaleaf forced to remove thousands of medical marijuana products from N.Y. dispensaries
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Sun., Aug. 14th Commercial Lake front Real Estate
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- WATERTOWN - NORTH- SIDE
- WATERTOWN EVERGREEN COMMUNITY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.