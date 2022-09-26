Students listen to a safety presentation about the dangers of fire, traffic and poisons, sponsored by McDonald’s, the National Safety Council and the National Poison Center Network.
Latest News
- Watertown police exam begins process of filling 12 vacancies
- Blind Bay still being considered for border patrol station; local officials disappointed
- Fallout unfolds after Copenhagen dissolution vote for fire department
- College roundup: Clarkson men’s golf team earns second-place tie at Oswego State invite
- Craft, food, wine market marks third year outdoors in Madrid
- New jewelry store opening in Salmon Run Mall
- Canton village trustees vote in support of brewery
- Great Pumpkin Derby returns to Watertown’s Rand Drive Oct. 1
Should doctors screen their adult patients for anxiety?
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending that adults under age 65 get screened for anxiety. The draft recommendations are designed to help primary care clinicians identify early signs of anxiety during routine care, using questionnaires and other screening tools.
You voted:
Most Popular
-
Four hurt, traffic signals damaged in fiery crash at Routes 3 and 342
-
Electronics manufacturer moving into renovated Newell building in Ogdensburg
-
Oktoberfest brings sunshine, music, and beer to Cape Vincent
-
Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI count
-
Viola Davis responds to #BoycottWomanKing: Story ‘is fictionalized. It has to be’
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- WATERTOWN EVERGREEN COMMUNITY
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.