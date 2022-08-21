During the 1965 youth summer recreation program at the General Brown mansion playground in Brownville, children joined in athletic games and crafts, as well as swimming at Westcott’s beach twice a week.
On the last day of the program, two children, Pam Gardner and Donnie Wilton, were selected as king and queen of the event.
