These are the top 20 funny books for kids ages 6 to 14 as voted on by members of Goodreads.com. Is one of your favorites on the list?
1. “Don’t Let the Pigeon on the Bus!” by Mo Willems
2. “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” by Doreen Cronin
3. “Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale” (Knuffle Bunny, -1) by Mo Willems
4. “There Is a Bird on Your Head!” (Elephant & Piggie, -4) by Mo Willems
5. “The Monster at the End of this Book” by Jon Stone
6. “Skippyjon Jones” by Judy Schachner
7. “No, David!” by David Shannon
8. “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales” by Jon Scieszka
9. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (Charlie Bucket, -1) by Roald Dahl
10. “Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” by Mo Willems
11. “Esme Dooley” by Jane Donovan
12. “Curious George” by H.A. Rey
13. “The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog!” by Mo Willems
14. “Diary of a Worm” by Doreen Cronin
15. “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” by Judith Viorst
16. “Lug, Dawn of the Ice Age” by David Zeltser
17. “The Adventures of Captain Underpants” (Captain Underpants, -1) by Dav Pilkey
18. “Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude” by Kevin O’Malley
19. “We Are in a Book!” (Elephant & Piggie, -13) by Mo Willems
20. “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” (Fudge, -1) by Judy Blume
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.