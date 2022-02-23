These are the top 20 funny books for kids ages 6 to 14 as voted on by members of Goodreads.com. Is one of your favorites on the list?

1. “Don’t Let the Pigeon on the Bus!” by Mo Willems

2. “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” by Doreen Cronin

3. “Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale” (Knuffle Bunny, -1) by Mo Willems

4. “There Is a Bird on Your Head!” (Elephant & Piggie, -4) by Mo Willems

5. “The Monster at the End of this Book” by Jon Stone

6. “Skippyjon Jones” by Judy Schachner

7. “No, David!” by David Shannon

8. “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales” by Jon Scieszka

9. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (Charlie Bucket, -1) by Roald Dahl

10. “Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” by Mo Willems

11. “Esme Dooley” by Jane Donovan

12. “Curious George” by H.A. Rey

13. “The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog!” by Mo Willems

14. “Diary of a Worm” by Doreen Cronin

15. “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” by Judith Viorst

16. “Lug, Dawn of the Ice Age” by David Zeltser

17. “The Adventures of Captain Underpants” (Captain Underpants, -1) by Dav Pilkey

18. “Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude” by Kevin O’Malley

19. “We Are in a Book!” (Elephant & Piggie, -13) by Mo Willems

20. “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” (Fudge, -1) by Judy Blume

