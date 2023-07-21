LOWVILLE — Top spellers from area schools took to the stage Friday morning in the LeRoy Nichols Youth Building for the annual Lewis County Fair Spelling Bee.
Mistress of ceremonies Debra Domagala, data and curriculum coordinator at South Lewis Central School, noted each student taking the stage was already a winner since they had qualified for the fair bee by winning the competition at their school.
The first and second graders were first to compete. Pronouncer Nadine O’Shaughnessy, Copenhagen Central School principal, instructed the students on the rules, noting she would pronounce the word and use it in a sentence.
The 11 students held on through the first round of words with lion taking out the first speller in round two. In the fourth round train was misspelled sending another off stage. Slowly and organist in the sixth and seventh round seated two more in the audience. Declared and splendid in the ninth round and calendar and narrator in the 10th round seated two more. Then things got interesting. All three remaining spellers misspelled their words — squirrel, lamppost and elephant. With the misspelling of favorite, two remained on stage — Colton Hoch of Beaver River and John McCauley of Lowville Academy.
Then the battle really heated up. Colton misspelled sledding and John correctly spelled crawling. Left alone on stage, John was give the possible championship word — libraries — for which he did not spell the plural. Therefore, Colton was called back on stage to continue the competition. Both boys spelled their next words — butterfly and correctly.
John, who was last year’s winner in the grades one and two category misspelled individual. Having spelled hamburger correctly, Colton was given the championship word, sprinkled, for the win.
Colton, the son of Carol and Cody Hoch of Beaver Falls, is an incoming third grader. He said he is naturally a good speller and “listens a lot in school.”
“I thought I was out,” he said of his first departure from the stage. “But then I came back two other times.”
Other spellers in the grade 1-2 category were South Lewis students Grayson Strait, Jacob Wendt and Aurora Place; from Beaver River, Avery Zehr and Owen Lee; from Lowville Academy, Clara Crawford and Dominic Spence and from Copenhagen, Quinn Roggie and Robert Melton.
Eleven third and fourth graders had a similar contest to the first group with spellers seated through the first nine rounds. Three spellers battled for four more round until only two remained. Jacob Schaefer of South Lewis and Taylor Zehr of Lowville Academy went three rounds until Taylor misspelled wholesale. Correctly spelling introduce, Jacob claimed the blue ribbon.
The incoming fifth grader is the son of Ashley and Terry Schaefer of Lyons Falls. Jacob said the rules were a bit different than in his school competition and that words were harder.
“I practiced on the way here and at home,” he said of his pre-bee preparation.
He said he hopes to be back next year.
Also in the grade 3 to 4 division were Beaver River students Peyton Kloster, Elodie Clemons and Alexis Grunert; from Lowville Academy Chloe Burr and Dawson Farney; from Copenhagen Carleigh Case and Paige Thompson; and from South Lewis, Keagan Hastwell and Silas Luther.
After six rounds the field of seven fifth and sixth graders was reduced to two — Lowville Academy Adele Andrews and Kendell Adams who went head-to-head for five rounds correctly spelling words. Kendell misspelled sermon and Adele correctly spelled accurate for the championship.
Adele, an incoming seventh grader, is the daughter of Lorian and Richard Andrews of Lowville. She felt the fair’s spelling bee was easier than the one she competed in at school. To prepare for the contest, she said she utilized a spelling book and randomly choose words to spell.
Several times during the contest, Adele used her finger to “write” out words on her hand.
“Slaughter was hard for me,” she said but the writing technic helped her.
The seventh and eighth grade category only had four contestants. For the older group the pronouncer said she would only use the word in a sentence, give its origin or definition if asked. Microburst, advert and suction took out the competition in five rounds. Adelaide Thisse correctly spelled the championship word, drizzle to take home the first place prize.
Adelaide, the daughter of Sarah Thisse of Martinsburg, will be a freshman next year thus has aged out of the fair spelling bee which she described as “fun.”
“It was more surreal,” she said and had less competition than her school contest. “They were easy words.”
Asking for a definition for a couple of the words helped her succeed plus being a naturally good speller.
Seventh and eighth grade competitors also included Antonio Coz-Sica of River Valley Mennonite School, Aaliyeh Virkler of Beaver River and Trent Tefft of Copenhagen.
The spelling bee is sponsored by the Watertown Daily Times, Journal & Republican, Lewis County Agricultural Society and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Lewis County Agricultural Society provided ribbons for all participants and prize money for the top five spellers in each division. The Spelling Bee Committee also gives each speller a certificate and book. The newspaper corporation gave the top three spellers in each category word puzzle books.
