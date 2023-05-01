MASSENA — Trinity Catholic School will serve as the registration site for one of Massena’s major fishing tournaments this year.
In return, Major League will have some goodies for raffles that will be held as part of the school’s annual fundraising gala, which will be held May 20 at the school.
Massena Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald R. Meissner told the town board that registration has normally taken place at the St. Lawrence Centre mall. But, with changes taking place at the mall, that hasn’t been an option.
That’s when Trinity Catholic School stepped up, but not for the first time.
“They have been really helpful to us over the last year for our tournament because we didn’t have the mall. The school became the center of a lot of the activities for our last big tournament,” Mr. Meissner said. “They’ve been so wonderful to Massena.”
This year, he said the school can expect more than 450 people to be part of the registration process.
He said they also plan to have a day of fun for Trinity students.
“We’re going to take a number of kids fishing. We’re going to have a cookout for them. It’ll just be something that we can give back. It’s probably one of the best things that I can do. It’s one of the things that I believe in strongly,” he said. “So, we’re going to do that, and I’ll get up and speak at their gala and just tell people want we want to do, and we’re excited about that.”
“People here in this room should be there, too, because you can welcome people to Massena,” he told board members.
As a thank you, Major League Fishing is providing the school with a jersey from one of the top entrants in one of its tournaments.
“It’s his jersey, plus a Major League Fishing hat, plus a number of lures that the anglers felt would be the best lures for people starting out in bass fishing,” Mr. Meissner said.
