Calling all students of Maple Ridge Middle School, Mickie McKinney is back and better than ever! We have moved locations (shout out to our janitor for the hookup) and have expanded our staff. This way, no mystery will go left unsolved!
We’re back with book two of the “Mickie McKinney: Boy Detective” (Faux Fiction Audio) series by R.L. Fink. In “Troubles with Teamwork,” we find our resident junior detective, Mickie McKinney, in his new and improved office. Sure, it might have been a janitor’s closet at one point, but it will do for now.
Mickie is joined by his assistant — I mean, partner — Sam, who isn’t as pleased with their new location but determined to prove herself as a detective, not just the muscle. Sam and Mickie, aka fedora-head as Sam so lovingly calls him, are trying to find their rhythm as a team, but they don’t often see eye to eye. Mickie has trouble sharing his caseload, and Sam is having trouble taking their payment in the form of candy bars! All in the name of “health,” or so she claims.
While this junior Sherlock and Watson duo are finding a way to work together, they both take on a case: Mickie takes on a poor love-struck Angus trying to muster up the courage to ask the middle-school love of his life to the dance. Meanwhile, Sam is on the hunt for what seems like a stalker weirdo leaving strange notes in a Kai’s locker. Little do they know; their respective cases have more overlap than they think.
WORKING AS A TEAM (OF DETECTIVES)
This story is packed with even more action than before! Bugs in the pudding (for extra protein), Sam and Mickie held at gunpoint by Burners and her super soaker, asthma attacks, heroic healing and possibly scariest of them all, middle school dances, AHHHH!
With every middle-grade story, we look to find a moral in the story, something to relate to in our real lives to learn from, even as adults. In “Mickie McKinney: Boy Detective Troubles with Teamwork,” I would say the moral of this story is learning to work together is difficult and takes time, but once you learn to communicate and work as a team, there isn’t anything you can’t do or a mystery that can’t be solved! Also, maybe if you have a crush on someone, just be honest. Don’t leave serial killer-style letters in their locker.
This book, just like the previous one, is a short, fast-paced, witty and fun read that will leave you feeling like you can don a fedora with a bubble pipe and start solving your own mysteries. This series has proven to be perfect for kids of all ages!
