WATERTOWN — Two students from Case Middle School have been named finalists in a national STEM competition, the “We (Heart) Veterans Pin Design Challenge,” hosted by the Army Educational Outreach Program.
The contest asked students to show their appreciation for veterans while putting their 3-D design skills to the test. The student finalists at Case Middle School are Dominic Rimmer and Reagan Meade. Dominic named his pin design “Thanks to the Veterans,” while Reagan went with the name “Honored Veterans Pin.”
On April 4, winners will be named (two from each grade level) by the Army Educational Outreach Program. They will win a trip for two to Columbus, Ohio, to attend a special event at the National Veterans Memorial Museum next year. Each winner will also receive a 3D printer donated to the school, library or organization of their choice.
There are 10 finalists from each competition grade level, 4th-8th grade and 9th-12th grade — 20 total. The pin designs from these finalists will now go on to the final round of judging for a chance to win the challenge, with one winner at each grade level.
The 20 finalists will have their designs 3D printed and handed out to veterans who visit the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus. Finalists will also each receive five prints of their design and a $100 gift card toward a professional 3D print.
“We were overwhelmed with the detailed submissions we received from students across the country who exercised their STEM skills to express themselves in a thoughtful way,” Future Engineers founder and CEO Deanne Bell said in a news release. “The real-world application this challenge provides when the winners’ pins are handed to veterans really hits home while bringing the importance of STEM learning full circle.”
The We (Heart) Veterans Pin Design Challenge winners will be announced on April 4 during the Month of the Military Child.
