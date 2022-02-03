Two spunky rescue pups rescue elephants in new book

From the concrete jungle of Los Angeles to the lush jungles of Africa, Roxie and Romeo lead us on their journey alongside their animal-loving mother, Kate, to save the elephants. Oh, did I mention Roxie and Romeo are dogs?
“Terriers in the Jungle” (Atmosphere Press) by Georja Umano tells the story of two very eloquent canines, Roxie and Romeo, in what reads like a personal diary of their adventures. Their tale starts with their struggles to survive as strays on the unforgiving streets of L.A. Fortunately, they find a comfortable and loving home and learn how to be companion animals. But that’s just the start of their adventures.
Soon they will follow their mom, Kate, across the world to lend a helping hand in the conservation of elephants. Life in Kenya certainly differs from life back in California. These spunky pups will need to learn to navigate this new territory filled with unique wildlife and even more dangerous people.
Just as there are many differences between people, the same can be said for our four-legged friends: Roxie and Romeo. These pups are so different in temperament, but they complement each other so well. Roxie is the perfect example of small but mighty with a healthy dose of sass, while Romeo is more reserved, shy and introverted.
As you read along their journey, you can’t help but feel the protective nature, love and admiration that they both share for their mix-matched family. I consider it a pleasure to have read along as they maneuver through each unfamiliar experience of moving to a different continent. Especially their multiple run-ins with a mischievous clan of baboons. But never fear; Roxie is always there to take care of business.
An element of this book that I wasn’t expecting was the illustrations. Every picture adds a whimsical feature that ties everything together so well. The illustrations immerse you in the story, making you feel like you’re living their adventures alongside them, whether it’s a walk on the beach with your new dog friends, seeing an elephant for the first time, or outsmarting the band of poachers.
“Terriers in the Jungle” is the perfect novel for every animal lover. It checks all the boxes: dogs, monkeys, elephants. What more could you ask for? The story of Roxie and Romeo is a bittersweet one, filled with adventure that calls to the readers’ sense of humanity, leaving you with a responsibility to help make the world a better place than how you found it. Two dogs in love leave their home to go on an African adventure to save the elephants; this lighthearted story is just screaming to be a Disney movie.
