MASSENA — Youngsters ages 9 through 13 interested in following in the footsteps of Massena Olympian Jonny Gustafson had an opportunity to try their luck on Saturday.
The White Castle USA Luge Slider Search, using sleds on wheels in the summer and fall to find future national team members and Olympians, slid into Massena to give local youths an opportunity to try the sport.
“They put the sleds on wheels. They bring a ramp and a bunch of sleds and they set up a little course. They see how the kids like it. They do a little bit of physical testing. Nothing too strenuous, just to get an idea of what the kids are like.” Eric J. Gustafson, Jonny’s father, said prior to the event.
Jonny, who was one of six lugers from the United States to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, was be among those on hand, along with 2014 Olympian and USA Luge development coach Aidan Kelly.
“They usually bring a couple of the younger athletes, the guys who are in let’s call it the high school range. They usually bring a couple of older athletes as well. They’ll have a couple of the coaches,” Mr. Gustafson said.
This is USA Luge’s primary recruitment event, targeting boys and girls ages 9 to 13. Massena is the final stop on the summer and fall recruitment tour across the country.
Slider Search graduates include Erin Hamlin, 2014 Olympic bronze medalist and four-time World Championship medal winner, who was identified in a 1999 Slider Search. Brian Martin, a 1998 Olympic bronze and 2002 Olympic silver medalist, was discovered at a Slider Search in 1987.
Eight members of USA Luge’s 2010 Olympic team, six athletes from the 2014 U.S. Olympic Luge Team, six sliders from the 2018 Olympic squad and four from the recent Beijing team were graduates of the search.
The mission of this grassroots program, established in 1985, is to identify, train and qualify young athletes for the USA Luge Junior Development Team. Athletes who may progress through the six-rung development ladder (Junior Development Team, Junior Team Candidate Select, Junior Team Candidate, Junior National Team Select, Junior National Team, National Team Select) have hopes of one day becoming members of the National and Olympic Luge Teams.
“This is exactly how Jonny got involved, with the Slider Search. It was held at SUNY Canton and it was right about this time of year. He tried it and took a real liking to it, and that’s how he got into it,” Mr. Gustafson said. “It’s really neat that local kids are going to get another crack at this. How else are you going to get started in it?”
