CLAYTON — The Burghardts, a vacationing family from Tennessee with north country roots, found treasure worth $1,000 at Zenda Farms on Friday.
The Burgharts did not just happen upon the treasure haphazardly. After arriving in Clayton on Monday, they saw a listing for the Watertown Daily Times treasure hunt and made it their goal for the week to find the loot.
Their search began at Zenda Farms on Tuesday, after a clue was released mentioning the word “tilt”, leading Jenny Burghardt to believe that it was referring to the acronym TILT, which stands for Thousand Islands Land Trust, which owns the Zenda Farms property off Route 12E.
“We went all around on the trails,” Rob Burghardt said. On their first visit to the TILT property, they were unsuccessful.
The Burghardts pushed on through the week, continuing to look at different locations. One of the clues hinted that the treasure would be between two maple trees, and another said, “You can sit with me and watch the traffic pass by,” leading them to believe it would be near a bench.
“We looked under all the benches in downtown Clayton, thinking that’s where it would be,” Mr. Burghardt said.
The Burghardts found no treasure downtown, but it didn’t hurt their spirits. On Friday, the determined family decided they would go back to Zenda Farms, knowing that they didn’t cover all the ground there on their first trip.
The decision paid off, in the exact amount of $1,000. When the Burghardts saw a big stone bench by one of the paths, Mr. Burghardt said they “knew it had to be there.”
Their instincts were dialed-in, because when Mr. Burghardt rounded the corner to the backside of the bench, he froze in his tracks and said, “There it is!”
The Burghardts said they were especially happy with the find, because they set out to do something and were able to accomplish their goal, as a team.
Mr. And Mrs. Burghardt plan to give a good portion of the money away, donating some to the Thousand Islands Land Trust, and giving some away to friends and family.
