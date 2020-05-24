During quarantine, I have made a chalk obstacle course on my driveway, had a doggy fashion show with my dog Mack, made bracelets with my mom, sewed my dog some cute clothes, learned how to play ukulele and tried other new things.
I don’t get to see my siblings a lot, but surprisingly, I’ve seen them (online) more now more than ever (in real life)!
Having school from home is really different. There are positives and negatives. I can do my school work at any time of the day, which is nice; and I can wear my pjs all day long. But if I accidentally miss a class Zoom meeting, I don’t know what they did! Did they go over the math quiz? Did they read more of our book?
I missed a meeting once, and I had to contact multiple classmates and message the teacher! It’s definitely hard not seeing my friends, teacher or family in real life and only through computers but, I know I will see them in real life again soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.