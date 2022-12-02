WATERTOWN — The city officially kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony Friday night, beginning with the tree lighting in front of Watertown’s City Hall on Washington Street.
Unlike previous years, when the parade was held on Public Square, this year’s parade went down Washington Street from Winslow to Stone streets.
Rhonda Blackman, who goes to the parade each year, said she prefers the tree lighting in front of City Hall instead of on the square.
“We thought this was the perfect spot,” she said. “I think the beauty of it speaks for itself.”
She added that she thinks it’s more open and she wasn’t a huge fan of the setup at the square.
“We absolutely love it here, it’s just beautiful, and next to the library, I love it,” she said.
Dan Whitten and Roxanne Nissen were at the parade on Friday as a way to be a part of the community and see the holiday lights.
Ms. Nissen said she was also at the parade to “jump start the holiday spirit a little bit.”
This was their first time at the parade, as neither one is originally from the area and Mr. Whitten said that this will help him get in the holiday spirit as well.
Melissa Davenport of Watertown said she works at the State Office Building so going to the parade from work wasn’t difficult for her this year.
“It just made it easy for me to come over tonight and I brought my niece,” she said.
She said that she comes to the parade each year because she loves Christmas.
“I like the music, and I’m sure (my niece) is going to like the floats and stuff,” she said.
As a distinguished guest Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson thanked Watertown for all that is done for Fort Drum’s soldiers and families.
“As we wish everybody a happy holiday season with your loved ones and family, please think of our soldiers that are … in the Middle East because they’ll be thinking of you and their families back here at Fort Drum,” he said.
As City Councilor Lisa Ruggiero counted down from five, the tree in front of City Hall was lit up and the holiday season began in Watertown.
