Watertown playgrounds offer free lunches

WATERTOWN — The city’s summer playgrounds program will offer free lunches and snacks for the first time in several years.
The four playgrounds are once again part of the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County’s free summer lunch program after a several-year absence.
Starting on Monday, boxed lunches of sandwiches, fruit and other items are available for all children. An afternoon snack is also offered.
Children will not be required to be registered prior to participating in the program as was once the case.
Kids can drop in at the four playgrounds at any time.
“They can ride their bikes or walk to them anytime,” said James J. Scordo, the parks and recreation department’s program manager.
The four playgrounds opened for the summer on Monday, but a thunderstorm closed them early on their first day. They will reopen for regular hours today.
This summer, playgrounds are at North Elementary School, Thompson Park, North Hamilton and Emerson Place.
The staffed playgrounds are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 18.
The North Hamilton playground is the most popular of the four, with as many as 30 to 40 children showing up on any given day. Scordo said.
Two playground attendants are on duty at each playground, which includes playground equipment, a picnic table, port-a-potty and access to water.
It’s the third summer that the playground program is back after an interruption caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.