Q: What is the capital of California?
A: Sacramento. In the state’s early days the capital was first in San Jose, which had few permanent buildings. It subsequently moved to Vallejo then Sacramento in the same year, back to Vallejo, then Bernicia and finally back to Sacramento for good in 1854.
