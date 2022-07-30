Weekly geography quiz

Q: What is the capital of Oregon?
A: Salem. The seat of government in the state has an interesting history. It has been in Oregon City, Salem, Corvallis and finally Salem again. Over the years, two of the state Capitol buildings have burned to the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.