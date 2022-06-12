Weekly geography quiz

Q: Where would you travel to visit Pikes Peak?
Answer: Colorado Springs, Colorado. It’s possible to drive to the summit of the 14,115-foot mountain, and the drive has become so popular that a timed entry reservation system has been put into place this year.
