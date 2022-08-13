Weekly geography quiz

Sleeping Bear Dunes, along the northwest coast of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan. Wikipedia

Q: Which state is nicknamed the Wolverine State?

A: Michigan. One version of how the nickname came about is that during the 1835 Toledo War between Ohio and Michigan, Ohioans labeled the Michiganders wolverines because of their orneriness.

Tribune Wire

