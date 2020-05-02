The first think I have been doing is playing outside. My family also just got a ranger and we have been on lots of rides! I also got a new bike. Me and my sister found out that we were gonna share a room together. I have also been doing some exercising.
And I just wanted to say that this has been kind of a good experience. It has told us to spend more time with family and to be grateful for what we have.
