What your furry friend has always wanted to tell you

Have you ever been talking to your dog, and they seemed to understand every word? Have you ever thought that there might be more than meets the eye with our furry friends? “We Are Here” by Scott Weiss will give you a fun and out-of-this-world peek into the secret life of our pets.
We can take our four-legged friends for granted sometimes. It’s easy to forget, when they have an accident in the house or chew up your favorite pair of shoes, just how much they do for us. Weiss’ story takes time to acknowledge all the little moments during which our pets are here for us. “We Are Here” reminds us that our pets are by our side from the time they slobber you awake in the morning to when they snuggle up next to you at night, each and every day.
Our pets see us at our best and love us through our worst, all with a smile on their face and a wag of their tail. As a dog lover myself, I can attest to how the love and support from both my pups have gotten me through some of the darkest times in my life. Their love comes without conditions, and they ask for little in return. A person’s relationship with their pet is such pure love, which makes losing them so much harder.
Scott Weiss dedicates this story to his wife and their own golden retriever. Although Jenny and Shammy are no longer with us, he could think of no better way to pay tribute to them. This imaginative story is one that Scott and Jenny often shared together and I, for one, feel very thankful they chose to share this tale with the world.
While this book touches on some serious topics that we humans go through, the story between its pages leads us to a very interesting twist! The book is vibrant with color, but you must make sure that you take a closer look at each page. Illustrator Katie Williams has left us with subtle, hidden clues that might tell us why our dogs have a certain level of intelligence. Side note to parents: this aspect would provide a great challenge to keep your little ones engaged!
“We Are Here” is a book with a comforting message that will be loved by the whole family. After reading, don’t forget to give your dog a big cuddle and thank them for always being there for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.