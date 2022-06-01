When one kid’s dream of being a superhero actually comes true

Every comic book-obsessed kid fantasizes about becoming a superhero: they hope they’ll be wealthy enough to light up their own bat signal or smart enough to construct their own iron suit. They hope the spider that bit them while playing outdoors was radioactive. Sure, the superpowers are the initial draw, but most kids really want to help others as well (which is probably the reason kids, once they realize “superhero” is an unlikely career path, dream of becoming doctors, first responders or teachers). For one special kid in Rose Roach’s “Fireball: Teen Superhero,” however, superhero aspirations aren’t entirely out of reach.
14-year-old Levi Golding loves Superman. Aside from the character’s many cool super abilities, he was created by young Jewish boys just like Levi himself, which has offered him a deeper sense of connection to this superhero in particular. In fact, Levi and his best friend, Petey, call Superman creative duo Joseph Shuster and Jerry Siegal their writing heroes.
While their favorite comic book character, Superman, came to Earth from another planet, Levi and Petey have grown up on Florida’s space coast near Cape Canaveral, watching rockets zoom from their launch pads and into the sky. Before his death in a lab accident, Levi’s father had even been the lead scientist for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA).
THESE SUDDEN CHANGES ARE, WELL, SUPER
Up until recently, Levi’s life was nothing too out of the ordinary. Sure, he’s had to deal with obsessive thoughts and compulsions thanks to his OCD, but now he’s experiencing intense headaches. Under usual circumstances, this would be only a minor cause for concern, but Levi’s headaches are followed by a glimmering, shining light that radiates from head to toe. Definitely not a common side effect of headaches ... nor is the sudden appearance (and rapid disappearance) of bodybuilder muscles.
Perhaps, his new condition is connected to an ancient, sacred book called Qadosh that emanates the same golden rays of light? He picked it up a few months ago at a peculiar new shop in town on an antiquing trip with his mom. After experiencing repetitive, obsessive thoughts about taking the book home, Levi knew he had to buy it, and the shop’s strange owner, Mr. Daniel, seemed to believe that the book was made specifically for Levi.
Armed with the odd and seemingly magical book, Levi knows there are enemies around and that he must remain alert. After his budding superpowers allow him to take down both a gunman that targets his school and a thief, Levi captures the attention of various government agencies and NACA scientists. Before long, Levi finds himself separated from his mother and detained for testing. Questions about his father’s work at NACA flood Levi’s mind, and if he ever wants to see his family and friends again, he must escape. But how?
ACTION, WHIMSY AND HEROIC REPRESENTATION
“Fireball: Teen Superhero,” while not a comic book itself, feels like an homage to that distinctive storytelling form. Expressive illustrations reminiscent of comic book drawings are interspersed throughout the story, capturing the action and whimsy of the tale. Roach’s story is certainly a great pick for any budding comic book or superhero enthusiast.
Beyond that, Levi offers a kind, intelligent and determined role model for young readers. His close relationship with his mother is touching, and his teenage embarrassment at her flirting with a NACA security officer provides a few laughs. Additionally, his longtime friendship with Petey is a sweet and supportive one, exhibiting all the youthful gusto and enthusiasm you’d expect. Every superhero needs a sidekick, right?
This fun middle-grade tale about a young superhero in the making would capture the attention of most adventure-seeking kids looking to live out their dreams vicariously, but Roach has given her readers more than just that. Providing representations of OCD, ADHD and Jewish heritage and faith on the page, “Fireball: Teen Superhero” will especially appeal to young readers who share such experiences with the characters — just as Levi feels a special connection to Superman and his creative team. That feels like the most heroic piece of all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.