Watertown hopes to have repairs completed on the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the fairgrounds on June 23, the last day of classes for the Watertown City School District. But many younger residents may wonder, who was Steve D. Alteri?
The Watertown city leader is remembered as a former supervisor and councilman — and as the namesake of the pool at the Alex. T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Mr. Alteri was born Dec. 23, 1913 and graduated from Watertown High School before entering the military. He served in the 45th Army Infantry Division in Sicily and Germany, in which he was awarded multiple medals for his service, and was discharged in 1945 at the rank of captain. He maried Ida E. Zomponti in Dec. 16, 1945, with whom he had two children: a daughter, Patricia, and a son, Steven J.
Mr. Alteria owned and operated a Nationwide insurance agency from 1950 to 1975. From 1956-1966, he was a Jefferson County supervisor representing the 8th Ward; and from 1962-1966, he was chairman of the Watertown Democratic Committee.
After Ted Rand was named mayor, Mr. Alteri was appointed to the Watertown City Council in 1966, taking over Mr. Rand and completing the final two years of his term. Mr. Alteri was elected to his first full term on the council in 1967, and served through 1981, when he retired from the council.
During his time as councilman, Mr. Alteri was active in the upgrading of Fort Drum and was part of the effort to establish Jefferson Community Collge. He was also a member and past president of the Italian-American Civic Association. He attended St. Anthony’s Church, where he was a communicant. Mr. Alteri was also a member of the American Legion Post 61, Barben-Jones Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the North Side Improvement League, the Watertown Elks Ledge 496 and the local chapter 52 Reserve Officers Association.
He served as president of the Boon Parent Teacher Association, an assistant director for civil defense in Jefferson City, a former director of St. Patrick’s Children’s Home and a board member of the Family Counseling Service.
Mr. Alteri died in his home at age 81 on March 27, 1995, and was buried with military honors at Glenwood Cememtery.
