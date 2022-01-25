Winter birding weekend scheduled in Long Lake

LONG LAKE — Winter irruptive species will be the focus of a weekend of birding events in the central Adirondacks.
According to the National Audubon Society, irruption is the movement of birds southward in search of food.
On both Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, Saturday and Sunday mornings, participants will meet outside the Adirondack Hotel at 1245 Main Street, Long Lake, at 7 a.m. The hotel is located near the bridge over Long Lake on Route 30.
Participants will look for winter irruptive species – red crossbills have already irrupted – along with winter finches, white-winged crossbills, pine siskins, purple finches, and American goldfinches. These species have been found gritting (eating sand and salt off the road to help with seed digestion), and foraging on cones.
Trip leader and birding expert Joan Collins will lead field trips on both days.
Ms. Colins, president of Adirondack Avian Expeditions & Workshops, leads birding trips year-round, is a New York State licensed guide, an Adirondack 46er, and has climbed all the Adirondack fire tower peaks. She is a past president of the New York State Ornithological Association and current editor of New York Birders.
She is a past board of directors member of the Audubon Council of New York State and past President of Northern New York Audubon Society. She has published several journal, magazine, and newspaper articles on wildlife and conservation topics in various publications including Audubon, New York Birders, Conservationist, Adirondack Life Magazine, LOCALadk Magazine, and The Kingbird.
Registration is required to attend the field trips, which are free. Call the Long Lake Parks and Recreation Department at 518-624-3077 to pre-register. There is a maximum of 25 participants for each field trip.
The Winter Birding Weekend is sponsored by the Long Lake Parks and Recreation Department. For more info visit mylonglake.com.
