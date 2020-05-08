Hi! My name is Declan Coakley, and this is my Kids Report. My family and I live in Madrid, which is about 75 miles northeast of Watertown.
My brother, Miles, my dad and I decided to help the environment and our town by doing some trash pick-up along our road on Saturday, May 2. We used gloves, trash grabbers, trash bags and determination and were able to pick up three big bags of trash. We found a cordless phone, a pair of sunglasses, two pieces of a shoe and lots and LOTS of things that could have easily been thrown in a recycle bin.
We also found a can of Busch beer, in an actual bush! I told my Dad that the person who threw it there must’ve gotten confused because you don’t throw beer cans, even if they are called Busch, in a bush.
It’s important to throw garbage and recyclables in their bins so that animals don’t eat things they shouldn’t and everyone can live in a cleaner environment.
