Work together to get back to ‘normal’

Quarantine is unlike anything else I’ve seen in my whole entire life. I mean — this is like out of a Steven King movie.
Everyone staying 6 feet apart, being forced into their homes, wearing masks wherever you go, Cloroxing groceries. It’s insane to think about ... in August of 2019 we would have never guessed this was next. If I had gotten a prediction about this on a tarot card, I wouldn’t have thought anything of it. I would’ve just looked at the reader and said “pfft.” But this is real.
My experience: On March 13th of 2020, I was hesitant to leave school. I knew what was coming — being isolated at home. I didn’t want to leave my friends behind — we’re like each other’s support system. Life without them was going to be hard.
Then came March 14th, a Saturday. I was devastated when my mom called me down, as I raced down the stairs she told me the sad news. I was heartbroken. I didn’t know how long it ought to be before I saw them again. I immediately ran to text them. They were all devastated too.
Little did we know, it’d only get worse. They kept closing and closing for longer periods of time, me and my friends disappointed. I tried to keep a positive mind-set, that the state was keeping us safe so we wouldn’t become ill. Then I started to get used to this.
I might not love this — but it’s even improved my bonds with some of my friends. Schools in New York closed, and I didn’t feel as bad as I had before. I was still torn but I was over it. I know I’ll see my friends again, it just might take awhile. You have to be positive during this — as hard as it is.
The way I’m viewing people’s actions during this: I’m not calling anybody out because I respect people’s decisions and their idea of this — but it needs to be said. Social distancing isn’t that hard. It’s hard to not see everyone — but it’s not hard to wear your mask and stay 6 feet away outdoors.
I know some people feel as if this is a hoax — but people are dying because you are not taking precautions. It’s not fair to people with serious and life threatening health problems. We are a state, a country. What you do affects everyone.
We need to work together to stop the spread. That means wearing masks when in close contact with others, not hanging out in large groups, whether you believe this is real or not. Because this is REAL.
Let’s be a community to stop the spread of this pandemic. And to those who want this country to open back up — then work for it. Take precautions and let’s do this.
