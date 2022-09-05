CANTON — The Yoga Loft, 21 Miner St., will begin offering Children’s Ballet and Toddler Yoga in addition to a full schedule of classes and workshops for adults.
Ballet for Children, taught by professional ballerina and pilates and ballet instructor Euijin Song, will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 3:50 p.m. for ages 6 to 8 and 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 9 to 11, starting Sept. 6.
Little Lotus Yoga for Toddlers, taught by experienced yoga teacher Sarah Scafidi-McGuire, will be offered on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. starting Sept. 7.
Classes for adults include: Kripalu Gentle Yoga, Vinyasa Yoga, Yoga for Stress Relief, Strength and Stretch, Power Yoga, 50+ Yoga, and Mat Pilates. Many classes are taught in person at the Yoga Loft and others are taught remotely, live on Zoom.
For more information about classes, workshops, teachers, pricing, and registration, check out the Canton Yoga Loft website, www.yoga-loft.org.
The Yoga Loft is a unique community of teachers, students and volunteers working together to create a space in which participants pursue health, personal growth, and community through yoga and wellness practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.