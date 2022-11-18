SYRACUSE — Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s 3-month-old red panda cub passed her first major health check, which meant it was time to choose a name.
The zoo put out a poll for four names, and chose the winner last week.
The result: meet baby Raji.
Raji is a Hindu name for “princess” or “shining,” according to the zoo.
The losing options were: Mera, Rupali and Chai.
Its been a big couple of months for little animals at the zoo. On Oct. 24, extremely rare twin baby elephants were born.
Red pandas are an endangered species native to the Eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. They are slightly larger than a domestic cat and resemble raccoons with their bushy tails and face markings. They are not related to giant pandas but they do share similar bamboo diets.
Raji will not be on display at the zoo until she has grown a little. She will remain at the zoo for at least a year but will eventually move to another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.