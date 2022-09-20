No matter how good we may try to be, the truth of the matter is that we are imperfect beings with imperfect thoughts and actions. As the horror genre so unflinchingly insists, darkness surrounds us, is within us, and is one of the fundamental building blocks of who and what we are as human beings. While we might try to deny the presence of that darkness, especially in this age of using photo filters and “living my best life,” it’s resoundingly true that sometimes we will make mistakes — especially in the presence of something otherworldly.
In “Ask the Girl” (Woodhall Press), Kim Bartosch does not shy away from the tough subject matter and complex characters, creating a coming-of-age story meets murder mystery.
The story opens with the death of Katy Watkins, but not only does she not remember the event, but it quickly becomes clear that her death was anything but an accident. Paired with an investigation into her death is the transforming bond between two sisters, struggles with mental health and major life changes, and even a ghostly possession, making this a great warm-up to the spooky season and a unique conversation starter for teen readers with their caregivers.
Not only does this book address important themes like sisterhood, identity, growing up, forgiveness, revenge, and redemption, but Bartosch creates complex characters who are uniquely paired with the plot. First, there’s Katy, who has no memory of what happened on the day of her death back on October 31, 1925. Then, there’s Rose, Lila’s younger sister, who has big aspirations for her future, only to find herself possessed by Katy and eager for revenge. Finally, there’s Lila, who’s looking for a fresh start after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and feeling everyone treats her differently — perhaps even her readers, who might find her to be an intriguingly unreliable narrator.
Readers will be enthralled by the pair of sisters who are at first pulled apart by their sudden move across the country, only for them to be thrown together again when Rose is possessed by Katy, and when Lila — who no one believes is telling the truth because of her diagnosis — is Rose’s only hope to stay alive and Katy’s only hope for healing, forgiveness, and redemption beyond the grave.
In “Ask the Girl,” we are presented with a multi-layered plot that explores important topics — like mental health, death, grief, desire, sisterhood and forgiveness — all of which are essential for younger readers to learn about. “Ask the Girl,” however, explores these concepts through an entertaining story that also happens to feature ghosts, possession, and a murder mystery, offering a unique and enticing lens through which to discuss these tough topics.
As we approach Halloween, readers may be in the mood for something on the shorter side that leaves a lasting impression. “Ask the Girl” will certainly give readers something to think about long after they’ve finished reading, and while it is marketed as a young adult book, Kim Bartosch’s short novel will appeal to older audiences too, especially if they enjoyed “Anna Dressed in Blood” (Tor Teen) by Kendare Blake or “The Girl from the Well” (Sourcebooks) by Rin Chupeco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.