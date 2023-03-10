Young artists urged to enter VFW contests

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 Auxiliary has announced the kick-off of its annual Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest and its first Three-dimensional Patriotic Art Contest. According to a press release, the VFW Auxiliary started the 3D contest this year “to recognize up-and-coming artists and to encourage patriotism in youth.”
Local students in grades 9-12 have the opportunity to compete for $4,000 in national scholarships for the 3D contest and $34,000 for the 2D competition. For both contests, students must submit an original piece of artwork. Digital art and jewelry are not accepted. The entry must have completed during the current 2022-2023 school year and the application must include a parent or guardian’s signature.
Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each auxiliary advances to the state competition. Department first-place winners compete for a share of the national awards.
The national first-place winner is awarded a $2,500 scholarship in the 3D contest and $1,500 in the 2D. National first- through third-place winners are featured in VFW Auxiliary Magazine and on the national VFW Auxiliary website. All state winning entries will be displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention that will take place in July.
Student entries must be submitted to Lewis County Memorial VFW Post 6912 Auxiliary 6912 by March 31. Interested students, parents and teachers should contact Randa Ortlieb at 315-376-2251 or at rortlieb1@twcny.rrcom for more information.
To download an application, visit https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.
