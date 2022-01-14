CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau, working with the Office for the Aging, has launched its second annual Valentine’s Day card drive to benefit senior citizens living in the county.
In a news release, the Youth Bureau said that because of the pandemic, many older adults are not able to visit their friends and family members, causing depression, loneliness and anxiety. February is also a difficult month for individuals suffering with Seasonal Affective Disorder or the winter blues.
“The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau sponsors the Valentine’s card drive to engage our youth in decorating cards, hand-written notes, and colorful drawings to brighten Valentine’s Day for senior citizens in the county,” Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus said. “This is an opportunity for our school-age children, teens and families to come together and show support and kindness to older residents who may be feeling lonely and isolated.”
She added, “Our teens and youth want to be involved within their communities and feel a sense of pride and connectedness when they are contributing to a meaningful cause.”
Students in grades K-12 are asked to submit their Valentine’s Day artwork, notes, and cards to the Youth Bureau by Feb. 10. Adults are welcome to submit cards too. The Youth Bureau’s address is 80 SH 310 Suite 4, Canton, N.Y., 13617.
For more information email Ms. Backus at ABackus@stlawco.org or call the Youth Bureau at 315-379-9464.
