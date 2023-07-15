LOWVILLE — A new record has been set for the number of children signed-up for the Lowville Youth Soccer summer program.
According to the Lowville Youth Soccer Association board president Joseph Lawrence, 307 children between the ages of five and 13 are registered to hone their soccer skills and have some fun.
The first session of the program was held on July 6 despite concerns over the extreme heat of the day, but Lawrence said the day cooled down and allowed for some scrimmages beyond the logistics and low-key drills planned to accommodate the temperature. Heat has not been an issue since.
“It’s been going really, really well. Thankfully the weather has cooperated,” said Lawrence.
He and the association’s nine-person board have been keeping an eye not just on brewing thunderstorms and peaking temperatures but also on air condition dangers due to the ongoing wildfires in Canada.
“So far we’ve either been in the yellow — moderate — or green — good — so we’ve gone ahead. If we got into the orange or red we would call it off ... it’s just for the kids to have fun and to learn so we try to stress to parents if you aren’t comfortable with it, that’s your call. I’m sure the child would be bummed they’re going to miss out on the night but otherwise, there’s no real impact from it,” said Lawrence whose own kids participate in the program.
Every Tuesday and Thursday until Au. 10 — except for county Fair Week July 18 to 22 — the players will gather at the Lewis County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. for an hour-long skills workshop followed by games between teams of the same age groups.
There are eight teams each of 5- and 6-year-olds and 7- and 8-year-olds, as well as four teams each of nine- and 10-year-olds and 12- and 13-year-olds. Fields of different sizes have been created across the vast grounds to accommodate the four age groups and each team in each age group wears shirts of a different color.
The association collects a $25 fee for one child per family and $20 for each additional child which helps cover, along with support from a number of sponsors, the cost of the team T-shirt, insurance and other costs, however Lawrence said they work with families who have challenges with the fee or purchasing the required shin guards.
Although it is under the village name, the soccer program is open to all children
The soccer association is “derived from the American Youth Soccer Organization, AYSO,” according to its Facebook page, and was created “to operate soccer programs where young people can learn to develop positive self-worth and self-confidence. It allows them to delight in exercising their bodies, learning natural and social skills and making positive individual and corporate decisions.”
The association focuses on creating balanced teams, training coaches to use positive techniques and fostering good sportsmanship.
